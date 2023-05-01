IPL 2023: RCB name THIS Indian 2019 ODI WC member as David Willey's replacement

On Monday (May 01), the Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) named a replacement for injured David Willey. The English all-rounder, who represented RCB in four games this season, was bought for INR 20 million (INR 2 crore) but has flown back home to nurse an injury (unknown), as per RCB's statement.

RCB named Willey's replacement as India's 2019 ODI World Cup member Kedar Jadhav has rejoined the Bengaluru camp. It is to be noted that Jadhav has represented RCB in 17 games during IPL 2016 and 2017. Apart from RCB, the 38-year-old has also played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Jadhav has been acquired by the three-time runners-up for INR 10 million (1 crore). The out-of-favour Indian batter started his IPL career in 2010 and remained active till IPL 2021 before being sidelined. However, he has once again earned a recall in the cash-rich league and will be desperate to give his best shot for the Faf du Plessis-led side.

Jadhav has played 93 IPL games, scoring 1,196 runs at a strike rate of 123.17 along with four half-centuries.