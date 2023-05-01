IPL 2023: Shocking! Fans engage in violent brawl during DC vs SRH clash in Delhi - Watch video

In match 40 of the IPL 2023 edition, on Saturday evening (April 29), the David Warner-led Delhi Capitals (DC) hosted Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. After DC defeated SRH by seven runs in a low-scoring tie in Hyderabad, this was the reverse fixture that took place in the national capital.

Opting to bat first, SRH rode on Abhishek Sharma's 67 (36) and Heinrich Klaasen's 53 (27) to post a daunting 197-6. In reply, Delhi was well-placed at 112-1, with Phillip Salt (59) and Mitchell Marsh (63) going strong before the home side lost the way post the duo's stand to manage 188 for 6 and lose by nine runs.

During the match, a section of fans got engaged in a violent brawl in the stands. The video of the shocking incident was shared on social media platform Twitter and it has been making the rounds ever since. Here's the clip:

After yet another loss in IPL 2023, Warner & Co. are languishing at the bottom of the points table with four points from eight games. Meanwhile, SRH are at the ninth spot despite their win over Delhi. Both sides have an improbable task to revive their campaign and have any chance of progressing ahead in the tournament.