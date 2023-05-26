IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Rashid Khan will hold key for Gujarat, is handy against Rohit, SKY, says Chris Gayle

IPL legend and a T20 master batter Chris Gayle has backed Afghanistan and Gujarat Titans ace spinner Rashid Khan to dictate terms against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023. Gayle believes Rashid will threaten MI batters, mainly its captain Rohit Sharma and star player Suryakumar Yadav. While Rashid has dismissed the veteran opener four out of six times, three in the previous as many outings, he has a decent record against SKY too, who has been on a rampage this season.

Ahead of the high-octane clash, Gayle posted on Twitter saying,

‘Rashid Khan will be the key in Qualifier 2. He has a great record against Rohit dismissing him four times out of 6, while with SKY he has conceded 67 runs at SR of 142 without ever dismissing him in #IPL. Will the tables turn? @dafabet’ Rashid Khan will be the key in Qualifier 2. He has a great record against Rohit dismissing him four times out of 6, while with SKY he has conceded 67 runs at SR of 142 without ever dismissing him in #IPL. Will the tables turn? @dafabet — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) May 26, 2023 × Gujarat on top Gujarat Titans are, hands down, the most balanced team in IPL 2023 and unsurprisingly remained on the top of the points table with nine wins from 14 league matches. However, the 15-run loss at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 that saw them in this position fighting for a place in the finals for the second straight time.

Against Mumbai Indians in their previous clash, it was Rashid Khan only who starred for them. Though Suryakumar’s maiden IPL hundred stole all limelight in the first innings, Rashid’s four wickets and an impressive unbeaten 79 from 32 balls in the match brought him praises from all over. GT might have lost the contest by 27 runs, but Rashid’s outing will go down in the tournament’s history as the most memorable one. Mumbai is hard to beat in knockouts Following a sluggish start this season, Mumbai Indians gained momentum in the second half, winning five out of the seven games and qualifying for the playoffs. They chased 200-plus targets more than twice this season, with everyone from the batting line-up contributing with runs.

While their bowling had fallen short on most occasions, the inexperienced seamers and a certain Piyush Chawla wreaked havoc in the latter half of the tournament. Even in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants, right-arm seamer Akash Madhwal picked his career-best figures of five for five.

The winner of this match will face Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28th.