IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - Match Preview and Result Prediction

We are at the business end of IPL 2023 as it’s time for Qualifier 2 between defending champions Gujarat Titans and former five-time winners Mumbai Indians. Two star-studded sides have ticked all boxes this season and are now just one step away from making the finals. This high-octane clash will be underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight.

Talking about the hosts – Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya-led side has barely done anything wrong this season, having stood first after the end of group stages. With nine wins from 14 games, Gujarat ensured they are in the top two; however, a 15-run loss at the hands of second-placed CSK in Qualifier 1 put them in this position.

While Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha are players in top form, the onus would fall on the middle order. The Indian all-rounders in Hardik and Vijay Shankar will have to step up for the hard-hitting lower-order, including David Miller and Rahul Tewatia, to come and hit the ground running. With Rashid Khan coming later on GT will back its batters to come good against MI bowlers – who put on an incredible show the other night against Lucknow Super Giants.

Gujarat’s bowling has clicked as a unit, with Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma being the new ball and death specialist, respectively. In Noor Ahmad and Rashid - they have an attacking spin duo, which has troubled most batting line-ups.

On the other hand, the team with a magnificent track record this season – especially during the second half, Mumbai Indians are the side to beat. A resurgence that saw them breaking into the top four despite losing four matches early on, the MI side has come good since then.

Though captain Rohit Sharma’s form and fitness remain a worry for the team, exceptional talents in Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav have bailed them out on most occasions. Not to forget Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera - the two lefties who left a mark with their performances this season.

With Tim David coming in as a finisher, Mumbai’s batting has proved to be threatening for every opposition. While their bowling appeared slightly weak in IPL 2023, given injuries to several first-team players, the backups have provided much-needed stability, with Akash Madhwal being the latest emerging stars.

In Piyush Chawla, they have their highest wicket-taker this season, while the overseas pair of Chris Jordan and Jason Behrendorff is crucial throughout.

Result Prediction –

Given both teams are tougher to beat on the given day, Gujarat’s momentum and home support might see them cruise ahead and book a ticket for the final.

Predicted XIs of both teams –

Gujarat - Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma

Mumbai - Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal and Jason Behrendorff