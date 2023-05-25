IPL 2023: 'Unlike Dhoni, Rohit doesn't get enough credit for captaincy' - Sunil Gavaskar lauds MI skipper
IPL 2023: Unlike MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma doesn't get enough credit for captaincy, feels Little Master Sunil Gavaskar after MI beat LSG in the Eliminator to enter Qualifier 2.
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) entered Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 with a splendid 81-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator on Wednesday (May 24) in Chennai. Opting to bat first, the five-time winners rode on Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera's quickfire knocks to post a challenging 182-8 before dismssing Lucknow for a paltry 101 in 16.3 overs.
With this win, Mumbai have booked a place in Qualifier 2 and will now fight it out with defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) to enter the final, where Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already qualified. After guiding MI to the top-three, Rohit earned praise from Little Master Sunil Gavaskar and claimed that his captaincy is underrated. Gavaskar pointed out that Rohit's captaincy isn't credited enough, unlike CSK skipper MS Dhoni.
'Rohit Sharma is underrated'
Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar said, "Of course, he is underrated. The man has won 5 titles for Mumbai Indians. Let me give you an example. (Akash) Madhwal got Ayush Badoni, bowling over the wicket. He then went round the wicket to the left-hander Nicholas Pooran."
"Not a lot of bowlers necessarily do that because if they get their rhythm going bowling over the wicket, they will stick to over the wicket even it's a left-hander, trying to leave te left-hander. But he went around the wicket and produced an absolute gem of a delivery and got the man out."
"If that had been CSK and Dhoni was the captain. Everybody would have said 'Dhoni plotted Nicholas Pooran's dismissal. This is what happens to a great extend. There is also a little bit of hype, things sometimes work out," Gavaskar further added.
Gavaskar, thus, lauded Rohit for smartly using his bowlers, especially youngster and uncapped player Akash Madhwal, who returned with 5 for 5 in 3.3 overs in MI's big win over LSG. Mumbai will now aim to enter their seventh IPL final on Friday evening against Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat.