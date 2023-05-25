IPL 2023: 'Unlike Dhoni, Rohit doesn't get enough credit for captaincy' - Sunil Gavaskar lauds MI skipper

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) entered Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 with a splendid 81-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator on Wednesday (May 24) in Chennai. Opting to bat first, the five-time winners rode on Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera's quickfire knocks to post a challenging 182-8 before dismssing Lucknow for a paltry 101 in 16.3 overs.

With this win, Mumbai have booked a place in Qualifier 2 and will now fight it out with defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) to enter the final, where Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already qualified. After guiding MI to the top-three, Rohit earned praise from Little Master Sunil Gavaskar and claimed that his captaincy is underrated. Gavaskar pointed out that Rohit's captaincy isn't credited enough, unlike CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

'Rohit Sharma is underrated'

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar said, "Of course, he is underrated. The man has won 5 titles for Mumbai Indians. Let me give you an example. (Akash) Madhwal got Ayush Badoni, bowling over the wicket. He then went round the wicket to the left-hander Nicholas Pooran."