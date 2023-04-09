IPL 2023: CSK stars Jadeja and Rahane REVEAL secrets behind impactful performance vs MI - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings drubbed aside Mumbai Indians at Wankhede by seven wickets on Saturday, April 8 for the second win of the season. For CSK, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane were the stars with bowl and bat respectively as Chennai chased the target of 158 runs in just 18.1 overs.

Rahane, who played his first game for CSK, came out to bat in swashbuckling manner as he smashed a 19-ball fifty - the fastest in the IPL 2023, after Chennai lost the first wicket early.

Speaking to Player-of-the-Match Ravindra Jadeja after the match, Rahane said "his preparations were good and he had had a good domestic season in both white and red-ball cricket coming into the IPL," when asked by Jadeja about how he prepared for the blistering knock.

Rahane further added that he felt happy after CSK bid for him and it's always great to play under Dhoni. Rahane also mentioned CSK coach Stephen Fleming and said that the former Kiwi skipper gives players a lot of freedom to express.

The video of the conversation between the duo was shared by the IPL's official twitter handle. In the video, Rahane also asks Jadeja, who took a blinder of a catch to dismiss Cameroon Green, about how he prepares for fielding which is top class in every format.

Jadeja, in response to Rahane's question, said, "I am good at anticipating the ball and thinking that the batsman could hit ball here or there and set myself accordingly. This anticipation gives me 1-2 seconds extra to react." Have a look at the conversation here:

Notably, Jadeja picked three wickets for 3/20 in four overs and Rahane scored 61 off 27 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes as Chennai notched up two points against MI.

Mumbai, on the other hand, are yet to open their account after losing second match on the trot. Prior to CSK, MI had lost to Faf du Plessis-led RCB by eight wickets in their first game of the season.

