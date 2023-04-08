IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja grabs a ONE-HANDED stunner off his own bowling to dismiss Cameron Green - WATCH

Ravindra Jadeja could do no wrong. Perhaps cricket’s most athletic fielder at the moment, Jadeja pulled off a stunning caught & bowled dismissal to get rid of Mumbai Indians’ Cameron Green on 12. During game 2 of the double header on Saturday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Jadeja grabbed the catch of the match off his own bowling, much to everyone’s surprise, including the umpire.

On the second ball of the ninth over, Green smashed one straight to Jadeja, only for him to grab it comfortably. The ball was hit so hard and quick, that even the umpire Chris Gaffaney reacted swifty and went down in fraction of seconds to avoid getting hit. Thanks to his luck, Jadeja, who was standing right in front of him, caught it.

You can watch the video here –

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, Mumbai got off to a dream start with captain Rohit Sharma letting loose. Early strikes from Rohit gave him confidence, but with the ball moving, he was always under the threat on getting out. It was about time before Chennai’s Tushar Deshpande clean-bowled him on 21 off 13 balls.

Ishan Kishan, who also hit a few boundaries in the Powerplay, gave away his wicket to Jadeja, who turned out to be the star for CSK in the first innings. Following Kishan’s dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav, who had all the eyeballs on him, got out cheaply yet again to Santner on just one.

It was after that only the moment of the match came when Jadeja dismissed Green and stunned everyone watching. After his wicket, Jadeja picked another big scalp in the last match’s hero for MI, Tilak Verma, trapped in front on 22. With that, he ended his four-over spell with three wickets and off just 20 runs.