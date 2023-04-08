IPL 2023: Trent Boult, openers see Rajasthan Royals home despite Warner's record-breaking outing

Three wickets each to Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal helped Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in game 11th of IPL 2023 on Saturday. While DC skipper David Warner entered record books with his 65 off 55 ball-inning, he still couldn’t see his team through in Guwahati.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, Rajasthan Royals, for the second time in two games, got off to a flyer with both openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal completing a 50-run stand inside the Powerplay. More so that the young Jaiswal even hammered Khaleel Ahmed for five fours in his first over.

The pair added 98 for the first wicket as Jaiswal completed his successive fifty, scoring 60 off 31 balls this time, that included 11 fours and a six. Later, two quick wickets might have pulled things back for the hosts, they still managed to stay on top of Delhi. With an excellent cameo of 39 off 21 balls from Shimron Hetmyer and 79 off 51 deliveries from Jos Buttler, Rajasthan posted a handsome total of 199 for four in 20 overs.

Much like how they began in the first innings, RR was all over DC with the start they got in the second innings – with Trent Boult removing Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey out on zero in the first over. Rilee Rossouw also lost his wicket to Ravi Ashwin inside the Powerplay. Captain David Warner and right-handed batter Lalit Yadav stitched a 66-run stand for the fourth wicket, but that didn’t count for much as Delhi lost wickets in a cluster in the middle overs.

Veteran Warner kept going alone on one end as he created history by becoming the quickest (in terms of innings) and third overall batter to complete 6000 runs in IPL in his 165th inning.