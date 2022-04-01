IPL 2022: PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan 8 fours away from becoming first Indian to attain massive T20 feat

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Apr 01, 2022, 06:24 PM(IST)

Shikhar Dhawan 8 fours away from becoming first Indian to attain massive T20 feat. Photo (IPL/BCCI) Photograph:( Others )

Follow Us

Story highlights

IPL 2022: For Shikhar Dhawan, he is 8 fours away from becoming the first-ever Indian (fourth overall) to a massive T20 feat. At present, the PBKS opener has 992 fours and is eight away from entering the 1,000-four club.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are squaring off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 8 of the IPL 2022 edition on Friday (April 1), at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

After a fine start to their 15th season, with a five-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 27, the one-time runners-up Punjab will aim to make it two wins in a row. 

In the previous encounter, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith and Liam Livingstone combined to take Punjab home in a tall run-chase of 206. Against KKR, they will hope for a similar performance by the batters. 

For Shikhar, he is 8 fours away from becoming the first-ever Indian (fourth overall) to a massive T20 feat. At present, Dhawan has 992 fours and is eight away from entering the 1,000-four club.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: MS Dhoni becomes first wicketkeeper to reach impressive T20 milestone

List of players to have hit 1000 or more fours:

Chris Gayle - 1132
Alex Hales - 1054
David Warner - 1005

Indians to have hit the most fours in T20 history:

Shikhar Dhawan - 992
Virat Kohli - 917
Rohit Sharma - 875
Suresh Raina - 779
Gautam Gambhir - 747

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir's interaction goes viral after LSG beat CSK in a run-fest - WATCH

Dhawan debuted for the PBKS franchise in IPL 2022 during their season-opener, versus RCB, and returned with an impressive 29-ball 43, studded with 5 fours and a six. He will be eager to make a big score in the PBKS-KKR encounter on Friday evening.

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Apr 01, 2022 | 1st Test - Day LIVE
Bangladesh in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2022
SA
367
(121.0 ov)
 VS
BAN
62/1
(25.1 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Apr 01, 2022 | Match 8 Toss: Kolkata Knight Riders, Elected To: Field
Indian Premier League, 2022
KKR
 VS
PBKS
0/0
(0.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Mar 31, 2022 | 2nd ODI
Australia in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2022
PAK
(49.0 ov) 349/4
VS
AUS
348/8 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan beat Australia by 6 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Apr 01, 2022 | Match 5
Nepal T20I Tri-Series, 2022
MAL
(20.0 ov) 196/6
VS
PNG
199/2 (17.5 ov)
Papua New Guinea beat Malaysia by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App