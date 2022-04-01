IPL 2022: MS Dhoni becomes first wicketkeeper to reach impressive T20 milestone

MS Dhoni added another major milestone to his already illustrious career as he became the first wicketkeeper ever to complete 200 catches in T20 cricket.

During the Indian Premier League encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, Dhoni took his 200th catch in the shortest format of the sport to dismiss Quinton de Kock off Dwaine Pretorious’ bowling.

Also read | MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir's interaction goes viral after LSG beat CSK in a run-fest - WATCH

Overall, Dhoni became the fourth cricketer to reach this milestone after Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and David Miller but the other three are all outfield players. Dhoni has 195 catches to his name as a wicketkeeper and 5 of those catches were taken while fielding in the outfield.

Dhoni took 57 catches in T20 Internationals while playing for the Indian cricket team and the rest have come for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant in the Indian Premier League.

Dhoni also became the sixth Indian cricketer to score 7000 runs in T20s as he slammed 16 off just 6 deliveries on Thursday. He joined an illustrious list which comprises of Virat Kohli, current India skipper Rohit Sharma, Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa.

Also read | IPL 2022: Will Andre Russell play? Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI against Punjab Kings

Dhoni played a late cameo for CSK as they rode good batting performances from Uthappa and Shivam Dube to post a challenging total of 210/7.

In reply, Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul provided the perfect start to the Lucknow franchise and a late onslaught from Evin Lewis, who scored a quickfire fifty, and Ayush Badoni guided the newcomers to their first IPL 2022 victory.