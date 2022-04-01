IPL 2022: MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir's interaction goes viral after LSG beat CSK in a run-fest - WATCH

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locked horns with the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 7 of the IPL 2022 edition, on Thursday evening (March 31), at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. As expected, it was a high-scoring affair which went down to the wire before the Lucknow franchise emerged on top by six wickets in pursuit of a mammoth 211-run target.

Being asked to bat first, Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK posted 210-7 riding on vital knocks from Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Jadeja and MS Dhoni. In reply, Rahul's 26-ball 40, Quinton de Kock's 61, Evin Lewis' 55* and Ayush Badone's 9-ball 19 not out propelled the LSG outfit to a memorable six-wicket win as they opened their account in the ongoing 15th season. Meanwhile, CSK are now off to their worst-ever start in an IPL season, losing their opening two games for the first time.

After the match, India's 2011 ODI World Cup heroes Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir, who is Lucknow's team mentor, were spotted having a nice chat with each other on the sidelines. The interaction between the two went viral in no time and was shared on social media platforms:

Following their reunion, Gambhir also took to his official Instagram handle to share a post with the former Indian and CSK captain. Here's what he wrote, "It was nice catching up skipper"

With another defeat, CSK are languishing at the eighth spot in the points table. On the other hand, the Rahul-led LSG franchise are at the sixth position, with one win and a defeat each.