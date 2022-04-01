IPL 2022: CSK attain unwanted record as defending champions off to their worst-ever start in a season

In match 7 of IPL 2022, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locked horns with KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday evening (March 31).

Being asked to bat first, Ravindra Jadeja-led Yellow Army rode on impressive knocks from Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Jadeja, Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni's cameo to post 210-7 in 20 overs. However, Rahul's 26-ball 40, Quinton de Kock's 61, Evin Lewis' 23-ball 55* and Ayush Badoni's 9-ball 19* led LSG to their first-ever win of the season as Lucknow chased down the total in 19.3 overs with six wickets in hand.

With this defeat, CSK registered an unwanted record. In their 13th IPL, it became the first time for the defending champions and four-time winners CSK to lose the opening two games. Earlier, CSK had gone down to last year's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 15th season's opening clash, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, also losing by six wickets.

In the points table, CSK are languishing at the eighth spot and need to revamp as soon as possible to address the early collapse and bounce back in style.

They next face Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday (April 3) at the same venue.