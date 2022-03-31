IPL 2022: CSK's Dwayne Bravo becomes highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League history

Dwayne Bravo created history by becoming the highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.

Bravo went past Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga who took 170 wickets in 122 matches. He had earlier equalled the record after taking three wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

Playing his 153rd IPL encounter, Bravo claimed his 171st wicket in the 19th over of the match when Deepak Hooda was caught in the deep by CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja after scoring 13 off 8 balls.

Here are the top-5 wicket-takers in IPL history (* denotes currently active players in IPL):

Dwayne Bravo* - 171

Lasith Malinga - 170

Amit Mishra - 166

Piyush Chawla - 157

Harbhajan Singh – 150

Among active cricketers, Rajasthan Royals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the closest to Malinga and Bravo with 145 wickets to his name from 168 appearances in the T20 competition.

However, Bravo was not able to guide his team to victory as Lucknow Super Giants completed a brilliant chase to clinch the victory. Chasing a massive target of 211, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock provided the perfect start to the newcomers as they added 99 runs for the opening wicket.

While Rahul was dismissed for 40, De Kock went on to score a brilliant half century and West Indies batsman Evin Lewis took advantage of the foundation to slam a 23-ball-55 to guide his side to their first win the competition with youngster Ayush Badoni playing a blinder towards the end.

Earlier, Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube were able to take CSK to 210/7 in 20 overs.