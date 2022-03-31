IPL 2022: MS Dhoni reaches impressive milestone, joins Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in elite list

MS Dhoni became the fifth Indian cricketer in history to score 7000 T20 runs as he reached the milestone during the Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. Dhoni played a late cameo in the CSK innings as he scored 16 off just 6 deliveries with the help of two fours and one six to take their total to 210/7 in 20 overs.

Dhoni joined the likes of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma in the elite list. Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Kohli leads the list with 10,326 runs in the shortest format of the sport followed by Rohit (9936 runs) and Punjab Kings opener Dhawan with 8818 runs.

The two other names in the list are – former CSK batsman Suresh Raina who has 8654 runs under his belt and Dhoni’s current teammate Robin Uthappa who has scored 7070 runs in his T20 career.

Dhoni came into bat in the 19th over and heaved the first ball he faced from Avesh Khan for a huge six. The next delivery went for a four as Dhoni look in brilliant touch and the veteran ended the CSK innings with his second boundary as he guided the ball from Andrew Tye through the third-man region.

Earlier, Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube batted brilliantly as CSK dominated proceedings against a Lucknow team who struggled on the field.

Uthappa scored a half century off just 27 deliveries while Dube fell agonisingly close to a fifty as he was caught in the deep for 49. Moeen Ali (35) and Ambati Rayudu (27) chipped in with crucial runs as CSK kept scoring boundaries off almost every over.