IPL 2022: Can Chennai Super Kings defend their title this year? Matthew Hayden has his say

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 31, 2022, 05:26 PM(IST)

MS Dhoni handed over CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022. | Photo - IPL | Photograph:( Others )

The Ravindra Jadeja-led side did not have much to show in their opening encounter as they slumped to a five-wicket loss after a rare batting collapse

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden believes that Chennai Super Kings can retain the Indian Premier League (IPL) title despite losing their first game of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Ravindra Jadeja-led side did not have much to show in their opening encounter as they slumped to a five-wicket loss after a rare batting collapse. MS Dhoni was the sole bright spot in the batting as he scored his first IPL half century in nearly three years. Dwayne Bravo led the fightback for CSK with three wickets but it was not enough as Ajinkya Rahane guided KKR to a well- deserved victory.

However, Hayden said that there is a lot of experience in the side and with England all-rounder Moeen Ali joining the side, the Chennai side have it in them to defend their IPL crown.

During an episode of 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Matthew Hayden said, "CSK will not be disheartened with the loss in their opening game against KKR. There were plenty of positives for the Ravindra Jadeja-led side. Their top-order saw a rare batting collapse in the first game but there is a lot of experience in the side and I am sure they will come back stronger in the next game."

"They missed Moeen Ali in the tournament opener and he will be available for selection in the next match. CSK have it in them to pull it off and that makes them a dangerous side," he added.

CSK will face Lucknow Super Giants in their second IPL 2022 clash on Thursday.

Read in App