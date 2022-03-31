CSK vs LSG, IPL 2022 prediction today: Who will win Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match?

The cricketing action will continue to take place in IPL 2022 as match 7 of the 15th edition will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with the debutant team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday evening (March 31) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Both sides are coming to this encounter with a defeat in their respective season-openers. Talking about the defending champions CSK, the Ravindra Jadeja-led Men in Yellow were a pale shadow of themselves as they were brushed aside by KKR's clinical display in the opening game at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Being asked to bat first, CSK managed a paltry 131 for 5 riding on former skipper Dhoni's 50* (38) and Ravi Jadeja's uninspiring 28-ball 26. In reply, KKR closed the run-chase in the penultimate over as the Chennai bowlers did fairly well in not leaking runs at will. Nonetheless, they also didn't apply much pressure with wicket-taking deliveries at regular intervals.

On the other hand, the KL Rahul-led Lucknow franchise faced Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT), at the same venue on Monday (March 28). In a hard-fought match, Lucknow fought well courtesy a late surge from their lower-order and some tight bowling, however, they came second as they lost by five wickets in defence of 159. Thus, both Chennai and Lucknow will be desperate to avoid two successive losses at the beginning of the new season.

Match prediction for CSK vs LSG clash: So far, only one game has been held at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai this season. It was a 170-plus scoring affair, which went down to the wire. Expect a similar flat track where spinners will have a role to play along with some dew. Both sides will aim for early breakthroughs but CSK's depth and experience are likely to get them their first win of the season.