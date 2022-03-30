Updated IPL 2022 points table after Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by three wickets in a low-scoring thriller in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Wednesday (March 30) to bag their first win of the season. RCB chased down the target of 129 runs with four balls to spare against KKR to get their first two points of the season.

Batting first, KKR got off to a poor start as they lost their openers Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane cheaply before RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga ran through the KKR batting line-up with a four-wicket haul. Andre Russell top-scored with 25 off 18 balls while Umesh Yadav played a cameo of 12-ball 18 to help KKR post a respectable total of 128 runs on the board.

While it was expected to be a comfortable run-chase for RCB, KKR bowlers ensured the game went down the wire as Umesh Yadav and Sunil Narine continued their stellar run with the ball. Umesh dismissed RCB opener Anuj Rawat on a duck in the very first over and followed it up with the wicket of Virat Kohli on just 12.

Tim Southee got rid of Faf du Plessis cheaply on 5 while Sunil Narine dismissed David Willey on 18 off 28 balls while conceding 12 runs off his 4 overs. With 7 required of the last over and three wickets in hand, RCB looked in a tricky position but Dinesh Karthik got them over the line comfortably with a six and a four of the first two balls off Russell in the 20th over.

With the win, RCB opened their account this season and move to the sixth spot on the points table. KKR are currently at the fifth spot with a win and a loss from their first two games so far this season.

Updated IPL 2022 points table after RCB's win over KKR: