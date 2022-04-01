IPL 2022: Will Andre Russell play? Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI against Punjab Kings

It will be a tough test for Kolkata Knight Riders as they look to get back to winning ways against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Friday.

After a dominant win against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the season opener, the Shreyas Iyer-led side slumped to a loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore after posting the lowest total in IPL 2022 till now.

With Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch still unavailable due to their commitments with the Australia cricket team, there are not many changes expected in the playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ajinkya Rahane is expected to open the batting with Venkatesh Iyer with Nitish Rana at No. 3.

Shreyas Iyer can go down one position in the batting line-up to provide more stability to the middle order after the collapse against RCB. Sam Billings will continue to be the explosive choice in the middle order with Sheldon Jackson playing as the wicketkeeper after pulling off brilliant dismissals.

Andre Russell was the top scorer for KKR but he injured himself while diving on the field and he was not able to bowl his full quota of overs. The West Indies all-rounder is expected to feature in the playing XI but in his absence, KKR can opt for the experience of Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi.

In the bowling department, Umesh Yadav has been a revelation in the first two matches and he will be partnering Tim Southee while Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarty will play as the spin duo.

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy