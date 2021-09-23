IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer reacts after playing under Rishabh Pant during DC's 8-wicket win over SRH

Delhi Capitals (DC) surprised one and all when they retained Rishabh Pant as the captain for the remainder of IPL 2021, ahead of the UAE leg's commencement. While the franchise might have done it to maintain continuity and also as they were on top of the points table under Pant's captaincy in the first leg, many thought Shreyas Iyer would reclaim the captaincy spot after being fully fit and available for the final leg, which is underway in UAE at present.

However, Iyer has no qualms of the fact of not leading DC franchise and finally reacted on playing under Pant after DC's 8-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 33 of IPL 14, on Wednesday (September 22).

“When I got the captaincy, I was in a different frame of mind. My decision-making and temperament level was really good. It really helped in the last two years. But obviously, this is part of the decision-making from the franchise. I respect the decision they have made to continue with him (Pant) as captain,” said the right-handed batsman in the press conference after the match.

Iyer added, "As for Rishabh Pant, he is leading really well from the start of the season. That’s why the decision-makers took the call to let him continue till the end of the season. I completely respect it. There is no drastic change as such and it isn’t like I am focusing even more than before on my batting. As captain, I like to soak in the pressure. With pressure comes challenges, and my mindset is such that I perform well in pressure situations."

Talking about DC's first game in the UAE leg, Pant-starrer restricted SRH for a moderate 134-9, riding on Anrich Nortje's 2 for 12 and Kagiso Rabada's 3-fer. In reply, Shikhar Dhawan's 41 and Iyer-Pant's unbeaten 67-run third-wicket stand took DC past the finish line, in 17.5 overs with the loss of only two wickets. Iyer remained unbeaten on 47 whereas Pant slammed an unbeaten 35, off 21 balls.

With this win, DC top the points table with 7 wins from 9 encounters.