'MS Dhoni didn't allow R Ashwin...' - Virender Sehwag on DC spinner's knack of experimenting with the ball after SRH tie

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) had a perfect start to the second and final leg of IPL 2021, with a comprehensive 8-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Wednesday evening (September 22).

While the likes of Pant, Anrich Nortje, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer performed well, R Ashwin returned wicketless in 2.5 overs, conceding only 22 runs. Given that Ashwin has returned to India's T20I setup after a long break, for the upcoming T20 World Cup, all eyes were on him to make a mark. However, the veteran off-spinner didn't give away a lot of runs but returned without any breakthrough, which didn't impress former Indian opener-turned-commentator Virender Sehwag.

Sehwag said on Cricbuzz Live, "Ravichandran Ashwin has a mindset that if he bowls off-spin, anyone will hit him for a four or a six. Because of this fear, he resorts to experimentation. When MS Dhoni used to be behind the wickets, he never allowed Ashwin to experiment. Sometimes you need to make a bowler realize that no doubt a batsman may hit you for a six but it also gives you a chance to get him out."

"The way he was bowling, it gives him the least chance to dismiss a batsman. If he resorts to off-spin, then LBW, bowled comes into the equation. Yes, he was economical but as a senior bowler, he should give breakthroughs in the middle overs," Sehwag further explained.

Thus, Sehwag feels Ashwin is not fully confident in bowling off-spin due to the fear of being hit. It will be interesting to see how the 34-year-old goes ahead with the ball in hand in the upcoming encounters for the table-toppers DC franchise.

DC will next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (September 25).