IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant 'happy' to start second phase with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant said that team is "happy" to start the second phase of the IPL 2021 with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday (September 22) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Delhi Capitals now sit at the top of the points table while Sunrisers Hyderabad remain at the bottom.

Pant also hailed the bowlers as "assets" as after a stunning performance produced by the bowling unit, DC claimed an eight-wicket victory over SRH as bowlers restricted the opposition at 134 in 20 overs.

The brilliant fast bowling performance by South African duo Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada was top notch. Nortje returned with figures of 2/12 in his 4 overs and he was supported by Rabada (3/37). India's pacer Axar Patel (2/21) also chipped in.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson fined for slow over-rate

Chasing the modest target of 135, Delhi Capitals wrapped the game in 17.5 overs with Shikhar Dhawan (42), Shreyas Iyer (47 not out) and Rishabh Pant (35 not out) scoring runs.

During the post-match presentation, Pant said, "We discussed that we had a good first phase, and we are happy to start the second phase this way. We said the same thing about focusing on the process and giving it 100% every day."

"It's a good bowling performance because we thought 150-160 would have been a good total, so 130-something was a good score to restrict them to. We have one of the quickest bowlers in the world so I think they're great assets to have," he added.

IN PICS | IPL 2021 UAE leg: All teams and their revised squad list

Orange Cap Dhawan said, "I'm enjoying wearing the cap, I'm enjoying the way I'm timing the ball. Not very true, this surface, it stopped a bit, and we had to plan the game according to the wicket."

"So it was good to go out there and secure a win. I consciously made an effort to increase the tempo and strike-rate, because I wanted to be an impacful player for my side," he added.