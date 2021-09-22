IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson fined for slow over-rate

Sanju Samson, the skipper of the Rajasthan Royals has been fined by the Indian Premier League for his side's slow over-rate during the match against Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21.

In an official statement, IPL informed, "Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on September 21."

Although it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct related to the over-rate offences, Samson was fined Rs 1.2 million.

During the match, the Royals pulled off an incredible two-run victory over Punjab Kings, thanks to the fast bowler Karthik Tyagi, who dismissed Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda and gave away only one run in the final over to keep the opposition down to 183-4 while chasing 186.

Rajasthan, who come into the second leg of IPL 2021 in the United Arab Emirates without some of their key England players including Ben Stokes (mental health break), Jofra Archer (injured) and Jos Buttler (personal reasons), posted 185.

After the match, Samson praised bowlers of the team as he said, "It's funny that we kept believing (that we could win). I kept the overs of Mustafizur and Tyagi for the end, believing. Cricket is a funny game right.?"

"We just kept fighting and believing. I always believe in my bowlers, want to keep fighting and that's why I kept those two overs till the end. To be very honest, to get that score on this wicket, we felt good because we had the bowling. If we took the catches, we could have won the game earlier," he added.