Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) squad: Sanju Samson (c), Tabraiz Shamsi, Anuj Rawat, Oshane Thomas, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Glenn Phillips, Evin Lewis, Kartik Tyagi, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.

Replacement:

Rajasthan Royals added Oshane Thomas and Evin Lewis to the squad as they replaced Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. RR had earlier named Tabraiz Shamsi at the place of Andrew Tye and Glenn Phillips at the place of Jofra Archer in the squad.

