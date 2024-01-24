Ind vs Eng: England spinner Shoaib Bashir returns home due to visa row, ruled out of series opener

England's uncapped spinner Shoaib Bashir has been effectively ruled out of the first Test against India after being asked to return home to resolve the visa issues. The Surrey-born Bashir made the cut in Ben Stokes-led England's spin-heavy squad for the much-anticipated India series, however, his dream of wearing the English Test cap has been delayed for his Pakistani roots.

The 20-year-old Bashir, Muslim of Pakistani heritage, was part of the English squad during their preparations for the India series in Abu Dhabi. However, he could not join the rest of the squad flying to India following a delay with his visa application. While the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) hoped to count on assistance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in resolving the issue prior to the series opener, it has not been the case.

Thus, the travelling British media in India reported, on Tuesday (Jan 24), that Bashir had been asked to return to London with his passport in order to get the correct paperwork at the Indian High Commission. It remains to be seen by when he will be able to get the green signal to fly for India.

A dejected captain Ben Stokes recently opined on the whole matter and said, "I didn't want this type of situation to be his first experience of what it's like to be in the England Test team. Especially for a young lad, I'm devastated for him."

"As captain I find it particularly frustrating. We announced the squad in mid-December and now Bash finds himself without a visa to get here...It's unfortunate and I'm very frustrated for him. With Bash unfortunately not able to be here, it rules him out of this game."