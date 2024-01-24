India vs England: Virat Kohli's RCB teammate Rajat Patidar replaces him for first two Tests

Patidar, who plays for Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has been in sublime form of late. He scored 151 in the unofficial Test against England Lions, in Ahmedabad, last week and also ended with an impressive 111 in the two-day warm-up fixture versus the Lions. During India's tour of South Africa in December 2023, he made his ODI debut as well. While he opened the innings on his ODI debut, he will bat in the middle-order if he gets a chance in the England Tests.