FIFA World Cup 2022 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming: When and where to watch Spain vs Costa Rica?

The 2010 FIFA World Cup champions Spain will open their campaign in the ongoing edition, in Qatar, on Wednesday (November 23). The Spanish line-up have had a good run in the past. While they were semi-finalists in the Euro 2020, losing to eventual winners Italy, they also finished as runners-up in the most recent UEFA Nations League. Thus, Spanish football manager Luis Enrique has enough talent in the squad to choose from. The former champions will start as favourites versus Costa Rica.

On the other hand, Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez said prior to the game, "In my group I have different leaders. I can have a few of them so I can manage them, Suarez said at a press conference while naming Bryan Ruiz, Keylor Navas and Joel Campbell as the leaders of the team." In terms of head-to-head, La Roja lead Costa Rica 2-1. Even a draw for Costa Rica will give them a massive boast in a group where they will also face Germany and Japan. Meanwhile, anything less than a win will not be an ideal start for the Spanish line-up.

Here's everything to know about the Spain vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 clash:

When is the Spain vs Costa Rica match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The Spain vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture, from Group E, will be held at the Al Thumama Stadium, Al Thumama.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The clash will get underway at 21:30 PM IST on Wednesday (November 23).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?