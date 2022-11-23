FIFA World Cup 2022 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming: When and where to watch Germany vs Japan?

The action continues in FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. In the second game of Wednesday (November 23), the 2014 winners Germany will lock horns with Japan. After Argentina's shocking loss at the hands of Saudi Arabia, Germans will be on their toes to start off in a clinical fashion. Germany and Japan are in a tough group, Group E, also comprising Spain and Costa Rica and, thus, a good start is vital for both the teams in order to gain momentum from the word go.

Germany, without a doubt, will start as favourites and will rely on star players such as Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, and veteran goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer. The former champions will, however, not take the opposition lightly as they have always punched above their weight and are more than capable of pulling off an upset. In terms of head-to-head record, Germans remain undefeated versus Japan, winning twice.

Here's everything to know about the Germany vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 clash:

When is the Germany vs Japan match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The Germany vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture, from Group E, will be held at the Khalifa International Stadium.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The clash will commence at 18:30 PM IST on Wednesday (November 23).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?