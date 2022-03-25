'Even last year...': CSK CEO spills the beans on MS Dhoni's decision to hand over captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni has a knack for making some big calls out of nowhere. Just two days prior to the start of the IPL 2022 edition, Dhoni stepped down as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain and has passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja, who has been a part of the CSK setup since 2012, has some big shoes to fill, however, he will have the presence of Dhoni on the field. Hence, the transition process is expected to be a smooth affair for the Yellow Army as CSK prepare to defend their title in IPL 2022, where they play the season-opener versus last year's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Ahead of the 15th season's commencement, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan spilled the beans on Dhoni handing over captaincy duties to Jadeja.

"MS Dhoni was thinking about it," Viswanathan was quoted as saying by the ESPNCricinfo. "He felt it is the right time to hand over the captaincy to Jaddu. He feels Jaddu is also in the prime form of his career and it is the ideal time for him lead CSK. What will be good for the franchise must be in the back of his mind."

“He [Jadeja] has been talked to earlier. Even last year, there was a proposal. We knew he would be the best person to succeed MS,” he added.

He further explained, “It is similar to when he (Dhoni) handed Virat the captaincy (of India) after having groomed him for a few years at international level. Similarly, he wanted the transition to be smooth (in CSK)."

"Jaddu has the potential to do well for the franchise. He is a good all-round cricketer, playing his best, he can get the team around. And MS' guidance will always be there. This will be a good induction programme," said a confident CSK CEO.

The IPL 2022 edition kicks off on March 26 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The league stage will be held in Maharashtra whereas Ahmedabad is expected to host the playoffs and final in Ahmedabad.