IPL 2022: Reliving the magnanimous highs of MS Dhoni as CSK captain post his shocking resignation

Written By: Aditya Sahay

MS Dhoni shocked the cricketing fraternity by stepping down as the CSK captain just two days before IPL 2022. Here's reliving his flawless run as the Yellow Army's skipper:

4 IPL championships | Photo (IPL/BCCI)

Under MS Dhoni, CSK have won the IPL championship on four occasions (2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021); second-most in tournament history. CSK were also the first to defend their title, in 2011, and have qualified for the playoffs on all seasons under their outgoing captain barring 2020.

For the unversed, the Yellow Army weren't part of IPL in 2015 and 2016.

(Photograph:Others)

2 Champions League titles | Photo (IPL/BCCI)

Under Dhoni, CSK have also won the Champions League title twice. Dhoni is the only captain to have lead his IPL franchise to the now-defunct CL title twice. Mumbai Indians (MI) have also won twice, but under Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma, respectively.

In addition, both of CSK's wins came in different countries (in South Africa and India).

(Photograph:Others)

Second-most runs as IPL captain | Photo (IPL/BCCI)

Among most runs as IPL captain, MS Dhoni features second in the list only after Virat Kohli. 

4,881 - Kohli
4,456 - Dhoni
3,518 - Gautam Gambhir

Given that Dhoni bats lower down the order, this is a phenomenal achievement.

(Photograph:Others)

Mahi way - Grooming youngsters and turning them into superstars

Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and many others have been groomed under the magnificent leadership of Dhoni in the Yellow Army. 

Thus, Dhoni's success can't only be measured by his envious captaincy numbers but also by his presence around youngsters, turning them into finished products and superstar cricketers.

(Photograph:Others)

Envious captaincy feats of CSK stalwart MS Dhoni | Photo (IPL/BCCI)

For the unversed, Dhoni is the only captain to win 10 or more matches in a single IPL edition 8 times, no other captain has done this more than four times.

 

(Photograph:Others)

