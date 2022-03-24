IPL 2022: Reliving the magnanimous highs of MS Dhoni as CSK captain post his shocking resignation

Under MS Dhoni, CSK have won the IPL championship on four occasions (2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021); second-most in tournament history. CSK were also the first to defend their title, in 2011, and have qualified for the playoffs on all seasons under their outgoing captain barring 2020.
For the unversed, the Yellow Army weren't part of IPL in 2015 and 2016.
Under Dhoni, CSK have also won the Champions League title twice. Dhoni is the only captain to have lead his IPL franchise to the now-defunct CL title twice. Mumbai Indians (MI) have also won twice, but under Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma, respectively.
In addition, both of CSK's wins came in different countries (in South Africa and India).
Among most runs as IPL captain, MS Dhoni features second in the list only after Virat Kohli.