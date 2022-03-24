IPL 2022: Reliving the magnanimous highs of MS Dhoni as CSK captain post his shocking resignation

MS Dhoni shocked the cricketing fraternity by stepping down as the CSK captain just two days before IPL 2022. Here's reliving his flawless run as the Yellow Army's skipper:

4 IPL championships | Photo (IPL/BCCI)

Under MS Dhoni, CSK have won the IPL championship on four occasions (2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021); second-most in tournament history. CSK were also the first to defend their title, in 2011, and have qualified for the playoffs on all seasons under their outgoing captain barring 2020.

For the unversed, the Yellow Army weren't part of IPL in 2015 and 2016.

