IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja's 'first reactions' after becoming CSK captain - Watch

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 24, 2022, 08:15 PM(IST)

Ravindra Jadeja was appointed the CSK skipper ahead of IPL 2022 Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Hours after the official announcement, CSK posted a video on Twitter to share Ravindra Jadeja's first reactions as the new skipper.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have a new skipper in 2022 as MS Dhoni handed over the baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday. Dhoni was the CSK skipper since joining the franchise in the ever season of the tournament way back in 2008 and he guided them to four championships.

Jadeja has been enjoying a brilliant run of form in Test cricket off late and he jumped to the top spot in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) all-rounder rankings. Hours after the official announcement, CSK posted a video on Twitter to share Jadeja's first reactions as the new skipper.

×

 

"Feeling good, at the same time, I also have to fill in big boots. Mahi Bhai has already set a big legacy so I need to carry it forward," he said in the video while he came to bat in the nets.

"I do not need to worry too much because he is here. Mahi Bhai will be my go-to person. He was and he still is today. So, I am not worried, thank you for your wishes and love. Keep supporting us."

Also read | MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022

CSK will be starting the tournament as favourites after winning the title last year after comprehensively beating KKR in the final. In the auctions, they were able to retain most of their core players and even added a number of reinforcements in the squad.

Dhoni will continue to play for the franchise and he will be a key advisor for Jadeja as he captains the side for the first time on Saturday. They will be missing the services of England international Moeen Ali in the season opener as his arrival was delayed due to visa issues.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Mar 24, 2022 | 3rd Test - Day LIVE
Richards-Botham Trophy, 2022
WI
 VS
ENG
67/7
(37.3 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Mar 24, 2022 | 3rd Test - Day Stumps
Australia in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2022
PAK
268
(116.4 ov)
73/0
(27.0 ov)
 VS
AUS
391
(133.3 ov)
227/3 dec
(60.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Mar 23, 2022 | 3rd ODI
Bangladesh in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2022
SA
(37.0 ov) 154
VS
BAN
156/1 (26.3 ov)
Bangladesh beat South Africa by 9 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Mar 22, 2022 | Match 6
ICC CWC League 2, 2019-23
PNG
(50.0 ov) 173/8
VS
NEP
174/3 (37.0 ov)
Nepal beat Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App