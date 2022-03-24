IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja's 'first reactions' after becoming CSK captain - Watch

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have a new skipper in 2022 as MS Dhoni handed over the baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday. Dhoni was the CSK skipper since joining the franchise in the ever season of the tournament way back in 2008 and he guided them to four championships.

Jadeja has been enjoying a brilliant run of form in Test cricket off late and he jumped to the top spot in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) all-rounder rankings. Hours after the official announcement, CSK posted a video on Twitter to share Jadeja's first reactions as the new skipper.

"Feeling good, at the same time, I also have to fill in big boots. Mahi Bhai has already set a big legacy so I need to carry it forward," he said in the video while he came to bat in the nets.

"I do not need to worry too much because he is here. Mahi Bhai will be my go-to person. He was and he still is today. So, I am not worried, thank you for your wishes and love. Keep supporting us."

CSK will be starting the tournament as favourites after winning the title last year after comprehensively beating KKR in the final. In the auctions, they were able to retain most of their core players and even added a number of reinforcements in the squad.

Dhoni will continue to play for the franchise and he will be a key advisor for Jadeja as he captains the side for the first time on Saturday. They will be missing the services of England international Moeen Ali in the season opener as his arrival was delayed due to visa issues.