MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022

Just a few days before the commencement of the IPL 2022 edition, MS Dhoni has done the unthinkable. The veteran keeper-batsman has passed on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

CSK's official statement read, "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of CSK & picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent CSK this season and beyond."

Before IPL 15, none would've expected Dhoni to pass on the baton to Jadeja. However, the 40-year-old continues to surprise one and all by taking some big calls out of nowhere. Many former cricketers and experts of the game had already predicted Jadeja as the successor of Dhoni at the CSK camp. However, none would've expected a sudden change of guard just two days before IPL 2022's opening clash.

Under Dhoni, CSK won the IPL four times and also clinched the Champions League title twice.

MS Dhoni as captain in IPL history:

Matches - 204

Wins - 121

Lost - 82

NR - 1

Win percentage - 59.60

Jadeja, with 2,386 runs and 127 wickets in the IPL, will be eager to take the franchise forward along with Dhoni's presence. He has been a vital cog of the franchise since 2012.

CSK meet the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening game of IPL 2022 on Saturday (March 26) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.