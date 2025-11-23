Google Preferred
IND vs SA: KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series in Shubman Gill's absence; Pant, Gaikwad return

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Nov 23, 2025, 17:36 IST | Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 17:36 IST


IND vs SA: KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series in Shubman Gill's absence; Pant, Gaikwad return Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

While big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli kept their place, it was the returns of Rishabh Pant and Ruturaj Gaikwad that made the headlines. The squad also saw the return of Ravindra Jadeja, who was dropped during the Australia series last month.

KL Rahul is all set to lead a star-studded Indian team for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa as the squad was announced on Sunday (Nov 23). While big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli kept their place, it was the returns of Rishabh Pant and Ruturaj Gaikwad that made the headlines. The squad also saw the return of Ravindra Jadeja, who was dropped during the Australia series last month.

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.

More to Follow…

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale







Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports. Aditya provides comprehensive co...Read More

