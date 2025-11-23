/IND vs SA: KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series in Shubman Gill's absence; Pant, Gaikwad return

KL Rahul is all set to lead a star-studded Indian team for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa as the squad was announced on Sunday (Nov 23). While big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli kept their place, it was the returns of Rishabh Pant and Ruturaj Gaikwad that made the headlines. The squad also saw the return of Ravindra Jadeja, who was dropped during the Australia series last month.