/Indian women's blind team scripts history, lift inaugural T20 World Cup in Colombo

India women's blind cricket team scripted history on Sunday (Nov 23) by winning the inaugural T20 Blind Women’s World Cup at the P Sara Oval in Colombo. They beat Nepal by seven wickets in the final. This success comes just weeks after senior women's team lifted their maiden Women's ODI World Cup. After choosing to bowl, India restricted Nepal to 114 for 5 in 20 overs. In reply, India easily chased down the target in just 12 overs. Phula Saren led the chase with an unbeaten 44.

Earlier, India defeated Australia in the first semifinal, while Nepal beat Pakistan in the second semifinal on Saturday (Nov 22) to enter the final.

What happened in the match

After winning the toss, the India Women’s team chose to bowl first. They kept Nepal restricted to just 114 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs. Sarita Ghimire (35 not out) and Bimala Rai (26) were the main contributors for Nepal. For India, Jamuna Rani Tudu (1/21) and Anu Kumari (1/23) picked up one wicket each.

While chasing 114, India’s Phula Saren (44 not out) and Karuna K (42) led the batting and guided their team to a comfortable win. Basanti Hansda also added an unbeaten 13. For Nepal, Dillisara Dhamala claimed one wicket for 39 runs.