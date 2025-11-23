/IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Muthusamy, Jansen power Proteas to 489, India 9/0 at stumps

Senuran Muthusamy struck his first Test century and Marco Jansen hammered 93 to guide South Africa to a commanding 489 all out on day two of the second match against India on Sunday. The left-handed Muthusamy made 109 and put on 97 runs for the eighth wicket with Jansen, who was the last wicket to fall in the final session in Guwahati. Janson struck six fours and seven sixes in his 91-ball blitz before he dragged a delivery from Kuldeep Yadav on to his stumps and the innings ended after 151.1 overs.

The hosts reached nine for no loss in 6.1 overs at stumps, trailing South Africa by 480 runs on a pitch still looking good to bat at India's newest Test venue.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, on seven, and KL Rahul, on two were at the crease when bad light stopped play for the day in the north-eastern city where sunsets are early.

The 6ft 8in (2.03m) Jansen frustrated the Indian attack as he hung on with number nine and 10 after he reached his fourth Test half-century and surpassed his previous best of 84 not out in the longer format.

Jansen's seven hits over the fence are the joint-most in a Test innings against India. Pakistan's Shahid Afridi hit as many during his 103 in Lahore in 2006.

Muthusamy reached his hundred in 192 balls off pace bowler Mohammed Siraj, as he punched the air and raised his bat to a standing ovation from the crowd and the dressing room.

He fell soon after the second break but Jansen, a right-hand batter and left-arm quick, kept up the charge with Simon Harmer (5) and Keshav Maharaj, unbeaten on 12.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja ended a 88-run seventh-wicket stand after a wicketless first session when Kyle Verreynne was stumped for 45 by captain Rishabh Pant.

Kuldeep finished with four wickets with his left-arm wrist spin.

Pace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj and left-arm spinner Jadeja took two each.

The tourists, who won the toss and elected to bat on Saturday, are in hunt for their first series victory in India in 25 years after they won the opener of the two-match series.

Earlier Muthusamy and Verreynne used their feet to tackle spinners in a sedate first hour of play when only 28 runs were scored, including two fours.

Muthusamy survived a scare on 48 when Jadeja had him given out lbw, but the batsman's review showed a murmur when the ball passed his glove and the decision was overturned.