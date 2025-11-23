/Ashes: Michael Vaughan questions England's pink ball Test preparations, says 'what harm is it playing...'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed for their lack of preparation for the second Test as the visitors were humbled to a second-day defeat in the opening Ashes Test on Saturday (Nov 22). Playing at the Optus Stadium, England lost by eight wickets after brilliance from Mitchell Starc and Travis Head stole the show. However, the focus is now on the second Test, which will be played under the lights with a pink ball in Brisbane.

Vaughan questions England’s preparations

While a warm-up match has been arranged in the build-up to the second Test at Manuka Oval in Canberra, England won’t be fielding their best XI. In fact, the English will field the England Lions development side, meaning no player from the current roster will be playing in the warm-up match before the big Test in Brisbane. The criticism comes after England have a poor record in pink-ball Tests as they have lost all three matches against Australia.

"It's amateurish if England don't go out and practice between now and then," he said, questioning why the team would risk entering a crucial day-night Test underprepared.

"What harm is it playing two days of cricket with the pink ball under lights? I can't be so old school to suggest that by playing cricket they might get a little bit better," Vaughan said, arguing that match exposure remains irreplaceable.

What happened in Perth?

Australia made light work of England in the opening Ashes Test as they wrapped up the affairs on Day 2 at the Optus Stadium. With bowlers dominating Day 1 of the Test with 19 wickets, it was the Mitchell Starc and Travis Head show that stole the spotlight as Australia beat England by eight wickets. The win meant it was the first time since 1921 that an Ashes Test finished in two days, as the hosts now lead 1-0 in the series.