/Ashes 2025-26: Brilliance on the field, but Cricket Australia to lose THIS whopping amount after two day Test

Australia's Cricket team was at its fluent best on Saturday (Nov 22) as they wrapped up the opening Ashes Test in two days to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Led by the energetic Travis Head and the bowling heroics of Mitchell Starc, Australia beat England by eight wickets in a low-scoring affair that could have tilted the match in either side's favour. However, despite this, it is Cricket Australia who is now in worry after the match got over in two days.

Cricket Australia to lose THIS whopping amount

An early finish to the contest meant, Cricket Australia will have to refund tickets purchased for Days 3-5 of the Ashes Test. This means the CA has to refund thousands of fans as no cricket will take place on Sunday (the highest revenue expected) and thereafter. According to Espncricinfo, a record 101,514 attended the Test - 51,531 on Friday, then 49,983 - to surpass the record set of 96,463 in Perth last year when India won in four days. Day three was also almost sold out.

Had Day 3 been sold out, it would have set a new record for an Ashes Test at a non-Melbourne venue. CA are headed for an estimated loss of more than AU$3 million ($1.94 million) from ticket revenue for days three and four.

"It's difficult for a number of different groups," Greenberg told SEN when discussing the financial impact of a match finishing early. "Our broadcasters, first of all. Certainly, us, on ticket sales and our partners and sponsors. There's a big economic impact on this series."

What happened in the match?

Australia made light work of England in the opening Ashes 2025-26 Test as they wrapped the affairs on Day 2 at the Optus Stadium. With bowlers dominating Day 1 of the Test with 19 wickets, it was the Mitchell Starc and Travis Head show that stole the spotlight as Australia beat England by eight wickets. The win meant it was the first time since 1921 that an Ashes Test finished in two days, as the hosts now lead 1-0 in the series.