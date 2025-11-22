/Ashes 2025-26: Mitchell Starc — The left-arm enforcer who still makes the Ashes tremble and why a wicket always feel one ball away with him

When Mitchell Starc marks out his run-up for the first over of a Test match, there is always a murmur in the stadium, an unspoken warning that something could happen immediately. Perth knows this better than most. You can feel it in the way the crowd leans forward, the way the slips crouch lower, the way the batter takes that extra breath. It’s a familiar buzz, the kind that tells you: When Starc starts a Test, a wicket is never far away. In the opening Ashes Test of 2025–26, that buzz became prophecy. By stumps on day 1, Starc had taken 7 wickets, and reminded the cricket world that very few left-arm fast bowlers in history can dictate the rhythm of a match like he still can at 35.

The buzz, the angle, the spell

Perth has always been good to left-arm quicks, but it belongs to Starc. The bounce suits him, the wind suits him, the hardness of the pitch amplifies the violence in his late swing. When he steamed in for the first ball of the series, the ball hit the keeper’s gloves at 147 kmph, thudding into the webbing like a gunshot. Four balls later, Zak Crawley was late on a length delivery that tailed in just enough. Nick to Usman Khawaja, who fumbled but took the catch. The buzz turned into a roar. For the next hour, every delivery felt like a possibility. It wasn’t just the speed, it was the threat. Starc’s whole aura is built on unpredictability. He keeps you guessing, keeps you uncomfortable. Even when he misses by a few inches, the mind of the batter doesn’t.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In this Test, he hit his zones more consistently than he has in years: 13 balls over 145 kmph in the first spell alone. An average swing of 1.6°, his best in Australia since 2021. Seven wickets in the first innings. The message was clear: England didn’t just have to score runs, they had to survive Starc.

Reverse swing at Perth? Starc makes it happen

The turning point came late on day 2 when the ball, surprisingly early, began to reverse. England were 61/1 and starting to settle. Starc sensed it. His length pitched up by just a fraction, his wrist position straightened, and suddenly the ball was bending back into the right-handers at 142–144. Three overs. Ninety-three seconds of chaos. 3/12. It was trademark Starc, the spell that breaks not just stumps, but spirits.

Six years of sustained hostility

Starc’s longevity has become a story of its own. At 35, he should not be bowling like this, not according to the fast-bowling logic we’ve grown up with. But he is, and he has been doing it for nearly six straight years without a dip in pace.

Across Tests since 2019: Strike rate: 49 (best among Australian quicks), average speed in first spells: 143.4 kmph, percentage of balls above 140 kmph: 52%, Lead wicket-taker in Australia during this period. These aren’t the numbers of a veteran hanging on, they’re the numbers of a frontline enforcer.

What sets him apart is how he uses his left-arm angle. Batters hardly face genuine left-arm pace nowadays, maybe once every few months in international cricket. Against Starc, they face not just the angle but the speed, the swing, and the length that forces decisions. England’s top order, especially, has historically struggled with him: Since 2015, Starc has dismissed English right-handers 48 times in Tests. 33% of those were bowled or LBW, proof of how much they misread his late tail. This Test added five more to that list.

Fitness at 35: The secret behind the speed

Starc’s durability is not an accident. His routine, quietly relentless, is built around sustaining pace: Two days a week dedicated to leg strength, strict recovery windows (he is obsessive about the 48-hour rule), low-impact running to preserve ankles, a highly controlled workload: rarely more than 22 overs in an innings. He has become something like a high-performance machine, tuned to maximise 12–15 overs of impact a day, rather than endurance for its own sake.

This Perth Test was the perfect advertisement for that method.

A bowler who lives in the edge-of-the-seat moments

Some bowlers dominate quietly. Starc dominates loudly. When he’s running in: The slips stay lower. The keeper sets deeper. The batter’s back foot shuffles. The commentators fall silent for just a beat longer. His bowling isn’t just fast; it’s cinematic. Every spell feels like it belongs on a highlight montage. It’s the same electricity Wasim Akram carried in the 90s. The same tension Mitchell Johnson brought in 2013. The same sense that one ball could rewrite the next hour.

Starc may not have their averages. But he has their aura.

A wicket always around the corner with Starc bowling