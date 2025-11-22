LOGIN
5 fastest hundreds in Ashes: Travis Head jumps to second spot, who’s no. 1?

From Travis Head to Joe Darling, these five batters hold the record for the fastest centuries in Ashes history. At the very top of the list sits a true legend who still hasn’t been matched

Adam Gilchrist – 59 balls (Perth, 2006)
Adam Gilchrist – 59 balls (Perth, 2006)

Adam Gilchrist smashed a stunning hundred off just 59 balls in Perth, still the fastest in Ashes history. His clean hitting changed the match in a single session and remains one of the most iconic Test knocks ever played.

Travis Head – 69 balls (Perth, 2025)
Travis Head – 69 balls (Perth, 2025)

Travis Head lit up the opening Ashes Test with a blistering hundred in only 69 balls. His fearless strokeplay kept England under pressure from the start and set the tone for Australia’s big win in Perth.

Gilbert Jessop – 78 balls (The Oval, 1902)
Gilbert Jessop – 78 balls (The Oval, 1902)

Gilbert Jessop’s rapid 78-ball hundred at The Oval in 1902 is still remembered as one of the great Ashes innings. He turned the match around with bold, attacking batting that shocked Australia and lifted England to a famous win.

Joe Darling – 85 balls (Sydney, 1898)
Joe Darling – 85 balls (Sydney, 1898)

Joe Darling smashed an 85-ball hundred in Sydney back in 1898, showing rare aggression for that era. His attacking intent gave Australia control of the match and set a template for modern Test batting long before its time.

Travis Head – 85 balls (Brisbane, 2021)
Travis Head – 85 balls (Brisbane, 2021)

Travis Head hammered a fast 85-ball hundred at the Gabba in 2021, helping Australia take charge of the Ashes opener. His counterattacking approach lifted the team at a crucial moment and set up a strong series start.

