/ICC WTC table 2025-27: Australia strengthen top spot after big Ashes win

Australia’s dominant win in the Ashes opener has shaken up the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 points table, pushing them further ahead while leaving England stuck in the middle of the standings. With the new cycle still fresh, this result has already shifted early momentum in Australia’s favour. Australia thrashed England by eight wickets in the first Test in Perth.

The chase looked easy, mainly because of Travis Head, who smashed a brilliant 123 off 83 balls. Opening the innings in place of Usman Khawaja, Head reached his hundred in just 69 balls and kept England under pressure throughout. He added a 117-run stand with Marnus Labuschagne, who chipped in with a steady 51 from 49 balls. Head eventually fell as the second wicket, but by then the match was already in Australia’s grip. His knock included 16 fours and 4 sixes, underlining how quickly he took the game away.

This victory gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the five-match Ashes series and also protected their perfect record in the WTC 2025–27 cycle. They have now won all four of their Tests, sitting at the top of the table with a 100 per cent points record.

For England, things look tough. They have won only two of their six Tests in this WTC cycle and have slipped to sixth place with a points percentage of 36.11. They were already under pressure coming into Perth, and this defeat only deepened their problems.

Before Head’s fireworks, Mitchell Starc had already set the tone. He took seven wickets on the opening day, ripping through England’s batting. Starc picked up three more in the second innings, making it a memorable match for him and giving Australia a strong start to the series.