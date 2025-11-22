/Pat Cummins drops BIG update about his Ashes return; here's what we know

AustrPat Cummins has given Australia a big boost ahead of the Ashes, saying he is hopeful of returning for the second Test at The Gabba on December 4. The Australian captain missed the first Test in Perth because of a lower-back injury, but his recovery over the last week has kept the door open for a comeback. Cummins said he has slowly increased his workload and feels better than he did earlier this month. He bowled several strong sessions in Perth and felt no major discomfort afterwards. Speaking during the broadcast, he said he is ‘half a chance’ to play the next match, depending on how his body responds to a few more training sessions in the coming days.



Australia would welcome him back as soon as possible. They are already missing Josh Hazlewood, who has been ruled out of the first two Tests with a hamstring injury and could miss more of the series. Without their main strike bowlers, the selectors have had to rely on less-experienced options, including debutant Brendan Doggett, who impressed with five wickets in his first Test.

Cummins said the final call will not be rushed. He will speak with the physios, selectors, and team doctors before confirming his availability. He made it clear that he will only play if he feels fully ready and is not worried about being forced into the XI. He also said he wants a better sense of the pitch and match conditions in Brisbane before taking a final decision.



If Cummins returns, Doggett is expected to make way despite his good debut. Australia would gain not just their captain but also their most reliable pace bowler, which becomes important with England looking to bounce back in the series.