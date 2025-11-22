/India to face Nepal in blind women's T20 cricket WC final

India beat Australia on Saturday to enter the final of the first blind women's T20 world cup against Nepal, winners of the other semi-final against Pakistan in Colombo. India won the first semi-final by nine wickets while Nepal cruised into Sunday's final at Colombo's P. Saravanamuttu Stadium after beating Pakistan by seven wickets.

Australia's Chanakan Buakhao top scored with 34 to take their total to 109-9 in their 20 overs. India's Simranjeet Kour took 1-6 having bowled two overs. Australia suffered six runouts.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



Basanti Hansda top scored for India with 45 while Ganga Kadam (41) and K Karuna (16) were not out when they took India into the finals with 112-1 in 11.5 overs.

In the second match for the day, Nepal won by seven wickets after restricting Pakistan at 169-6 in their 20 overs. Nepal lost two quick wickets, but managed to coast to a comfortable victory.

Pakistan's poor bowling helped, conceding 47 extras, making it the highest score for Nepal. Nepal's Binita Pun scored 46 off 23 balls before being ruled out hit wicket. Susma Tamang was not out on 36. Pakistan'sShumaila Kiran with 1-10 was the best bowler whileMehreen Ali ended up with 1-45.

Also read | Lakshya Sen saves three match points, reaches Australian Open 2025 final

The final will be played on Sunday at the Saravanamuttu Stadium which is the oldest Test cricket venue in Sri Lanka.