/5 players with most Test wickets for Bangladesh: Shakib not at the top, check who is?

From Shakib Al Hasan to Mashrafe Mortaza, meet the five bowlers with most Test wickets for Bangladesh. These five bowlers have given their hearts out for the rise of Bangladesh cricket.
Taijul leads Bangladesh in Test wickets with 249. His steady left-arm spin, control, and habit of striking in long spells have made him the team’s most reliable bowler in the format since his debut in 2014.
Shakib has 246 Test wickets and has been the backbone of Bangladesh’s attack. His accuracy and ability to pick key wickets in any conditions make him one of the country’s most complete and trusted red-ball performers.
Mehidy has taken 209 wickets in Tests with his tight off-spin and smart variations. He breaks partnerships often and handles long spells with ease, becoming a vital member of Bangladesh’s bowling group at home and abroad.
Rafique finished with 100 Test wickets and was Bangladesh’s first real spin leader. His left-arm spin troubled many top batters, and he played a key role in shaping the team’s early years in Test cricket.
Mashrafe claimed 78 Test wickets, bowling with pace and aggression. Despite constant injuries, he gave Bangladesh crucial early breakthroughs and guided the attack during the team’s early journey in the longest format.