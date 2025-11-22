LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 players with most Test wickets for Bangladesh: Shakib not at the top, check who is?

5 players with most Test wickets for Bangladesh: Shakib not at the top, check who is?

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 22, 2025, 17:56 IST | Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 17:56 IST

From Shakib Al Hasan to Mashrafe Mortaza, meet the five bowlers with most Test wickets for Bangladesh. These five bowlers have given their hearts out for the rise of Bangladesh cricket.

Taijul Islam — 249 wickets
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Taijul Islam — 249 wickets

Taijul leads Bangladesh in Test wickets with 249. His steady left-arm spin, control, and habit of striking in long spells have made him the team’s most reliable bowler in the format since his debut in 2014.

Shakib Al Hasan — 246 wickets
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shakib Al Hasan — 246 wickets

Shakib has 246 Test wickets and has been the backbone of Bangladesh’s attack. His accuracy and ability to pick key wickets in any conditions make him one of the country’s most complete and trusted red-ball performers.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz — 209 wickets
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz — 209 wickets

Mehidy has taken 209 wickets in Tests with his tight off-spin and smart variations. He breaks partnerships often and handles long spells with ease, becoming a vital member of Bangladesh’s bowling group at home and abroad.

Mohammad Rafique — 100 wickets
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mohammad Rafique — 100 wickets

Rafique finished with 100 Test wickets and was Bangladesh’s first real spin leader. His left-arm spin troubled many top batters, and he played a key role in shaping the team’s early years in Test cricket.

Mashrafe Mortaza — 78 wickets
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mashrafe Mortaza — 78 wickets

Mashrafe claimed 78 Test wickets, bowling with pace and aggression. Despite constant injuries, he gave Bangladesh crucial early breakthroughs and guided the attack during the team’s early journey in the longest format.

Trending Photo

Sikandar to War 2: 2025’s biggest box office flop
6

Sikandar to War 2: 2025’s biggest box office flop

How HAL Tejas fighter jet maintains control during sudden altitude changes
7

How HAL Tejas fighter jet maintains control during sudden altitude changes

What can go wrong when a fighter jet attempts a high-alpha turn at low altitude?
7

What can go wrong when a fighter jet attempts a high-alpha turn at low altitude?

Fighter jet ejection: Why timing is more complex than it seems
7

Fighter jet ejection: Why timing is more complex than it seems

Why fighter jets consume more fuel during steep climbs and negative-G rolls
7

Why fighter jets consume more fuel during steep climbs and negative-G rolls