IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Short, Connolly end India’s unbeaten run in Adelaide as hosts pocket series 2-0

Australia registered back-to-back wins against India as they pocketed the ODI series 2-0 on Thursday (Oct 23). Playing at the Adelaide Oval in the second of three ODI matches, Australia beat India by two wickets after Matthew Short (74) and Cooper Connolly (61) played crucial knocks. India will now look to salvage pride in the final ODI when they face the Aussies on Saturday at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia clinch ODI series

Tasked to chase 265 runs to win, Australia made a decent start to their innings as openers Mitchell Marsh (11) and Travis Head (28) put a stand of 30 runs. The Aussies would then lose wickets after consistent intervals, but sure, they were in the contest. Wade and Connolly’s partnership proved decisive for the hosts as they scored their respective fifties. Despite India’s decent show with the ball, they could not stop Australia from dominating the contest.

In the end, a late bowling display was not enough for India to rescue the match as the Men in Blue could not prevent the defeat. Matt Renshaw (30) and Mitchell Owen (36) saw the team from Down Under register a vital win with 22 balls to spare.

For India, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar all ended with two wickets each but were unable to avoid the defeat. The defeat also means India’s five-match unbeaten run at the Adelaide Oval comes to an end.

What happened in Indian innings?

Earlier, Team India fought back to post a fighting 264 for nine in 50 overs. Following a shaky start (losing two wickets for 17 inside the seventh over), also including batting giant Virat Kohli’s rare twin duck in this series, the visiting side rode on Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer’s fifties and a late blitz from Axar Patel and the tail to give themselves a chance in this do-or-die match. For Australia, seamer Xavier Bartlett picked up three wickets for 39, but their best bowler was spinner Adam Zampa, who returned with four to his name in his ten overs.

The two teams will now meet in the final ODI on Saturday as India will have pride at stake, while eyes will be on Virat, who failed yet again.