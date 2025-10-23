/IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma scripts history, becomes first Asian player to achieve THIS record in SENA countries

Rohit Sharma scored 73 runs for India in the second ODI, hammering two sixes during his 97-ball stay at the crease.
In the ongoing second ODI between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval, Rohit Sharma gave India a strong start by scoring 73 runs from 97 balls. His innings included seven fours and two sixes and he also shared a 118-run stand for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer. By hitting two sixes on Thursday (Oct 23), Rohit added another milestone to his name. His first six of the match off Mitchell Owen made him the first Asian cricketer to hit 150 sixes in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). So far, Rohit has played 156 matches across formats in SENA nations and smashed 151 sixes.
|Player
|Country
|M
|Sixes
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|156
|151
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|Sri Lanka
|171
|113
|Shahid Afridi
|Bangladesh
|139
|105
|MS Dhoni
|India
|175
|83
|Virat Kohli
|India
|177
|83
The overall record for the most sixes in SENA countries belongs to former New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who hit 309 sixes in 250 matches.
|Player
|Country
|M
|Sixes
|Martin Guptill
|New Zealand
|250
|309
|Brendon McCullum
|New Zealand
|307
|286
|Eoin Morgan
|England
|250
|244
|Jos Buttler
|England
|242
|224
|AB De Villiers
|South Africa
|275
|205
|David Warner
|Australia
|255
|202
Rohit also reached another major achievement in ODIs by becoming India’s third-highest run-scorer, going past Sourav Ganguly’s total of 11,221 ODI runs. He achieved this feat with a boundary off Adam Zampa in the 21st over of the match.
|Player
|M
|R
|BS
|100/50
|Sachin Tendulkar
|463
|18,426
|200*
|49/96
|Virat Kohli
|304*
|14,181
|183
|51/74
|Rohit Sharma
|275*
|11,249
|264
|32/59
|Sourav Ganguly
|308
|11,221
|183
|22/71
|Rahul Dravid
|340
|10,768
|153
|12/82
Additionally, Rohit became the first Indian player to score 1,000 ODI runs against Australia in Australia (excluding World Cups). He achieved this feat in the third over of the match with a boundary off Mitchell Starc.
With this achievement, Rohit also joined an elite list of legendary players that includes Viv Richards, Desmond Haynes, Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene - other players who have scored 1,000 ODI runs against Australia on their home soil.