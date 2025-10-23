/IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma scripts history, becomes first Asian player to achieve THIS record in SENA countries

In the ongoing second ODI between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval, Rohit Sharma gave India a strong start by scoring 73 runs from 97 balls. His innings included seven fours and two sixes and he also shared a 118-run stand for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer. By hitting two sixes on Thursday (Oct 23), Rohit added another milestone to his name. His first six of the match off Mitchell Owen made him the first Asian cricketer to hit 150 sixes in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). So far, Rohit has played 156 matches across formats in SENA nations and smashed 151 sixes.

Asian batters with most sixes in SENA countries

Also Check - From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indian batters fastest to 9000 runs in ODIs

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Player Country M Sixes Rohit Sharma India 156 151 Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka 171 113 Shahid Afridi Bangladesh 139 105 MS Dhoni India 175 83 Virat Kohli India 177 83

The overall record for the most sixes in SENA countries belongs to former New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who hit 309 sixes in 250 matches.

Batters with most sixes in SENA countries

Player Country M Sixes Martin Guptill New Zealand 250 309 Brendon McCullum New Zealand 307 286 Eoin Morgan England 250 244 Jos Buttler England 242 224 AB De Villiers South Africa 275 205 David Warner Australia 255 202

Rohit also reached another major achievement in ODIs by becoming India’s third-highest run-scorer, going past Sourav Ganguly’s total of 11,221 ODI runs. He achieved this feat with a boundary off Adam Zampa in the 21st over of the match.

Indian batters with most runs in ODIs

Player M R BS 100/50 Sachin Tendulkar 463 18,426 200* 49/96 Virat Kohli 304* 14,181 183 51/74 Rohit Sharma 275* 11,249 264 32/59 Sourav Ganguly 308 11,221 183 22/71 Rahul Dravid 340 10,768 153 12/82

Additionally, Rohit became the first Indian player to score 1,000 ODI runs against Australia in Australia (excluding World Cups). He achieved this feat in the third over of the match with a boundary off Mitchell Starc.