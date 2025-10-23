Google Preferred
  IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma scripts history, becomes first Asian player to achieve THIS record in SENA countries

Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 23, 2025, 16:13 IST | Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 16:13 IST
India's Rohit Sharma bats during the second ODI match between Australia and India Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Rohit Sharma scored 73 runs for India in the second ODI, hammering two sixes during his 97-ball stay at the crease.

In the ongoing second ODI between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval, Rohit Sharma gave India a strong start by scoring 73 runs from 97 balls. His innings included seven fours and two sixes and he also shared a 118-run stand for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer. By hitting two sixes on Thursday (Oct 23), Rohit added another milestone to his name. His first six of the match off Mitchell Owen made him the first Asian cricketer to hit 150 sixes in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). So far, Rohit has played 156 matches across formats in SENA nations and smashed 151 sixes.

Asian batters with most sixes in SENA countries

PlayerCountryMSixes
Rohit SharmaIndia156151
Sanath JayasuriyaSri Lanka171113
Shahid AfridiBangladesh139105
MS DhoniIndia17583
Virat KohliIndia17783

The overall record for the most sixes in SENA countries belongs to former New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who hit 309 sixes in 250 matches.

Batters with most sixes in SENA countries

PlayerCountryMSixes
Martin GuptillNew Zealand250309
Brendon McCullumNew Zealand307286
Eoin MorganEngland250244
Jos ButtlerEngland242224
AB De VilliersSouth Africa275205
David WarnerAustralia255202

Rohit also reached another major achievement in ODIs by becoming India’s third-highest run-scorer, going past Sourav Ganguly’s total of 11,221 ODI runs. He achieved this feat with a boundary off Adam Zampa in the 21st over of the match.

Indian batters with most runs in ODIs

PlayerMRBS100/50
Sachin Tendulkar46318,426200*49/96
Virat Kohli304*14,18118351/74
Rohit Sharma275*11,24926432/59
Sourav Ganguly30811,22118322/71
Rahul Dravid34010,76815312/82

Additionally, Rohit became the first Indian player to score 1,000 ODI runs against Australia in Australia (excluding World Cups). He achieved this feat in the third over of the match with a boundary off Mitchell Starc.

With this achievement, Rohit also joined an elite list of legendary players that includes Viv Richards, Desmond Haynes, Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene - other players who have scored 1,000 ODI runs against Australia on their home soil.

