/Adam Gilchrist posts heartfelt message for Rohit Sharma, recalls first meeting in 2008, experience in IPL

Legendary Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist was making rounds on Thursday (Oct 23) after he posted a selfie on his Instagram account as India took on Australia at the famous Adelaide Oval. Right before the start of the second ODI at the Oval, Gilchrist and Rohit were snapped together as they shared valuable time on the field. Shortly after the mini-together, Gilchrist posted a selfie with Rohit, recalling their time together in the IPL and the 2008 India tour of Australia.

Gilchrist posts heartfelt message for Rohit

“This bloke reminded me today it was standing on this very ground, the beautiful @adelaideoval when we first met each other in 2008. It was just when we’d both been bought by the Deccan Chargers, in the very first @iplt20 auction. From there a friendship was born. An old bull leaving International cricket, partnering with a young bull on the rise to becoming one of Indias greats. @rohitsharma45 it’s been a pleasure to play against and with you, to observe you as a broadcaster and fan, and even better to know you as a mate. #kepke,” posted Gilchrist on his Instagram handle.

In 2008, Rohit was part of the Indian team that toured Australia in the white-ball series; the same series saw Gilchrist’s farewell from international cricket. It was during India’s match against Australia when both these players met in the opposition dugout. While the first meeting was less remembered, months later they both reunited in the Deccan Chargers camp for the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While the first season did not go according to plan for Deccan Chargers, where both were teammates, that was not the case in the second season. Both Rohit and Gilchrist won the IPL with the Deccan Chargers in 2009 and shared the dressing room together until 2011 before the former left for the Mumbai Indians.