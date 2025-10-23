/IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Australia win the toss and elect to bowl first, make several changes; India unchanged

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday (Oct 23). Captain Mitchell Marsh announced that the hosts have made several changes to their winning XI from the previous game, bringing in Alex Carey for Josh Philippe and Xavier Bartlett for Nathan Ellis. Adam Zampa also returns to the side for this tie, having missed out on the Perth game to be with his pregnant wife. On the other hand, losing captain Shubman Gill made no changes to the Indian Team for this do-or-die match.

Here are the two teams for the Adelaide ODI –



India - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj



Australia - Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood



Speaking at the toss, Marsh said, "The weather played havoc in Perth, but the way we stuck at it was really pleasing in. The pitch is great here. Hopefully, a big crowd. An awesome opportunity to win the series. Alex Carey comes in for Josh Philippe, and Xavier Bartlett comes in for Nathan Ellis, who is resting."



Gill, however, sounded confident of his playing XI but admitted wanting to bowl first had he won the toss.



"Looks like a good surface. We would have bowled as well, as the pitch has been under cover for a couple of days. We're expecting a little bit initially, but happy to bat first. Hopefully, the weather is good today and no stoppages. We're going with the same team,” Gill said.



Meanwhile, all eyeballs will be on the star pair of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom got out cheaply in the first ODI at the Optus Stadium. Kohli, who got out on his first duck in One-Dayers Down Under, will aim to bounce back with some runs on his back at his favourite venue in Australia.



Gill and Iyer will also aim to make the most of the playing conditions at the Adelaide Oval, with an inexperienced middle and lower order remaining wary of the daunting Aussie bowling attack.

