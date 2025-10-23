In what is a rarest of the rare occasions in Virat Kohli’s ODI career, the Indian batting great got out on a successive duck in the ongoing second One-Dayer against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (Oct 23). Coming off his first zero in ODIs in Australia in the previous tie in Perth, Kohli looked confident to return to form at his favourite batting venue in Adelaide, only for him to get trapped in front of the wicket on a four-ball duck off Xavier Bartlett. Having removed captain Shubman Gill earlier on the first ball of the seventh over, Bartlett got the better of the batting king to put India’s back against the wall.

For the second time in this ODI series, Kohli walked out to bat inside the Powerplay following Gill’s dismissal. Looking to find form and rhythm after Perth duck, Kohli beautifully let go of the first few balls before missing out playing the one that hit him in front of the wickets, with Bartlett getting the big fish.

Marsh’s top-notch captaincy did wonders for the hosts, who put the visiting Indian Team on the back foot right away. What made things worse for the Men in Blue was how clueless former captain Rohit Sharma looked in the middle, with Josh Hazlewood troubling him throughout the first ten overs. Although he survived a few close calls, including an LBW appeal earlier, Rohit managed to keep his wicket, unlike Gill and Kohli.

