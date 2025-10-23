/IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: India fight back after Kohli’s rare twin duck to post 264/9 in Adelaide

Team India fought back in the ongoing second ODI against Australia in Adelaide to post a fighting 264 for nine in 50 overs. Following a shaky start (losing two wickets for 17 inside the seventh over), also including batting giant Virat Kohli’s rare twin duck in this series, the visiting side rode on Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer’s fifties and a late blitz from Axar Patel and the tail to give themselves a chance in this do-or-die match. For Australia, seamer Xavier Bartlett picked up three wickets for 39, but their best bowler was spinner Adam Zampa, who returned with four to his name in his ten overs.

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Adelaide Oval, something his counterpart and Indian skipper, Shubman Gill, also admitted to choosing had he won the toss. The masterstroke did wonders early on as Bartlett dismissed Gill and Kohli in the same over, putting Team India’s back against the wall. Former captain Rohit struggled big time against Hazlewood, who perhaps bowled the best non-wicket-taking spell in recent ODI history, with his figures reading 0/29 in ten overs, including two maidens.

Rohit and Iyer stitched over a hundred-run stand for the third wicket to put India’s innings back on track, but Zampa had other plans. The leggie, who returned to the playing XI for this game having missed out on the Perth tie, dismissed Iyer and KL Rahul (11) before also accounting for Axar Patel (44) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (8) to complete his four-wicket haul.

Following the loss of four quick wickets, Axar and the tail helped India revive from a tricky situation and helped them cross the 250-run mark. Although the fans and perhaps the dressing room had minute hopes from Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, they surprisingly did well to push the team total past 260.