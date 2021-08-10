Cricket in Olympics? ICC confirms 'intention' to push game's inclusion in Games

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed its "intention" to push for cricket's inclusion in the Olympic Games. As per the official site of ICC, preparations have started for a bid on behalf of the sport, with the primary target being its addition to the Los Angeles 2028.

The ICC also informed that a Working Group to lead the bid has been assembled.

The inclusion of cricket in the Olympics would be a game-changer considering the expected expansion of the game globally; it will also take the sport to a different level.

For a long time, there have been talks over cricket's inclusion in Olympic Games as the ICC and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have courted for it in the past.

ICC Chair Greg Barclay said the addition of cricket to the Olympic Games would be beneficial to both the sport and the Games themselves.

"Firstly on behalf of everyone at the ICC, I would like to congratulate the IOC, Tokyo 2020, and the people of Japan for staging such an incredible Games in such difficult circumstances. It truly was fantastic to watch and captured the imagination of the world and we would love for cricket to be a part of future Games," Barclay said as quoted by the ICC site.

He further added, "Clearly cricket has a strong and passionate fanbase, particularly in South Asia where 92% of our fans come from whilst there are also 30 million cricket fans in the USA. The opportunity for those fans to see their heroes competing for an Olympic medal is tantalising."