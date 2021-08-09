From Bhavani Devi's efforts to Neeraj Chopra's gold: Historic firsts and some shining moments of India at Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra

Last but not the least, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripted golden history after winning a gold medal, leaving the entire nation ecstatic. It was India's first athletics gold medal at the Olympics Games. He became only the second individual Olympic gold medalist for India after Abhinav Bindra won shooting gold in 2008. His performance at Tokyo Olympics will be written in golden letters. With a mammoth 87.58 metres throw, he finished ahead of gold-medal favourite and 2017 world champion Johannes Vetter of Germany.

(Photograph:AFP)