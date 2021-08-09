From Bhavani Devi's efforts to Neeraj Chopra's gold: Historic firsts and some shining moments of India at Tokyo Olympics

India had sent its biggest-ever contingent to Tokyo Olympics with 126 athletes across 18 sports. Indian athletes participated in 69 cumulative events across, which was the highest ever for the country.
(Photograph:AFP)
India's medal haul at Tokyo 2020
India registered its most successful Games in history by winning seven medals - one gold, two silver and four bronze. For India, the medal winners are Neeraj Chopra (Gold), Ravi Kumar (Silver), Mirabai Chanu (Silver), Bajrang Punia (Bronze), PV Sindhu (Bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (Bronze) and the men's hockey team (Bronze).
(Photograph:AFP)
Mirabai Chanu
Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in Weightlifting Women's 49kg category and opened India's medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. For the first time ever, India won a medal on day one of an Olympic Games. It is also the country's second medal in weightlifting after trailblazer Karnam Malleswari won bronze while competing at the 2000 Sydney Games in the women's 69kg weight category.
(Photograph:AFP)
PV Sindhu
Badminton player PV Sindhu ended her Tokyo Olympics campaign by winning a bronze medal in the badminton women singles event. With the win, she became the first Indian woman athlete to win two individual Olympic medals, second Indian after wrestler Sushil Kumar.
(Photograph:AFP)
Bhavani Devi
Bhavani Devi became the Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympic Games as she represented the country in the Women's Sabre Individual event at Tokyo 2020. The 27-year-old Chennai-based fencer defeated Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi 15-3 to reach Round of 32.
Image credit: Twitter@IamBhavaniDevi)
(Photograph:Twitter)
Women's hockey team
The women's hockey team scripted history by entering the semi-finals of the Games for the first time. However, they narrowly missed a medal after losing the bronze medal match to Great Britain 3-4. The entire nation congratulated the Rani Rampal-led team for their efforts.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Men's hockey team
The men's hockey team won a bronze medal in sensational style, however, the most successful nation in the history of the Olympic hockey competition had waited 41 years for a medal in the sport.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Aditi Ashok
Young golfer Aditi Ashok missed a medal as she finished fourth in the women's golf tournament. It was the best finish of any Indian golfer at the Olympics.
(Photograph:AFP)
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh
Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh became the first Indian double sculls pair to reach the semi-finals at the Olympics. They finished 11th in the event, which is the best ever result for the country at the Olympic Games.
(Photograph:AFP)
Indian 4x400m relay team
The Indian 4x400m relay quartet shattered the Asian record with a 3:00:25 finish in the Olympics heat race but failed to qualify for the final round by a whisker. The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Tom Noah Nirmal, Rajiv Arokia and Amoj Jacob ran 3 minutes 6 seconds to finish fourth in the second heat.
(Photograph:AFP)
Neeraj Chopra
Last but not the least, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripted golden history after winning a gold medal, leaving the entire nation ecstatic. It was India's first athletics gold medal at the Olympics Games. He became only the second individual Olympic gold medalist for India after Abhinav Bindra won shooting gold in 2008. His performance at Tokyo Olympics will be written in golden letters. With a mammoth 87.58 metres throw, he finished ahead of gold-medal favourite and 2017 world champion Johannes Vetter of Germany.